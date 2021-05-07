Ohio senator uses Zoom background to try to hide the fact he's driving

On the same day a distracted driving bill was introduced, state Senator Andrew Brenner participated in a government video meeting while driving. While that's ironic enough, the best part was that he used a Zoom background to try and disguise the fact he was driving. Because, ya know, everybody wears a seat belt at home while taking Zoom calls. Sometimes I even put on a bike helmet too just in case.

Keep going for some video of his escapades after the jump.

