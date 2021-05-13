Meteorologist loses it during graphics glitch in the best possible way

A graphics glitch caused meteorologist Jennifer McDermed to start multiplying on-air during her forecast and she did her best to accept her new reality in a psychedelic dimension. A very different reaction than the time I entered a psychedelic dimension after taking too many mushrooms and ended up just trying to stab everybody in the room. Look, if they didn't want to be stabbed then they shouldn't have morphed into the baby-eating demons.

Keep going for the full wholesome video.

