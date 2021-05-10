In case you weren't aware, Elon Musk hosted SNL over the weekend

Elon Musk hosted SNL over the weekend and if you managed to miss it, here's his monologue along with a bunch of other sketches. It goes surprisingly well considering he's not an actor, has Asperger's, and is generally just a really, really odd person. He has such a strange communication style and for some reason it lends itself perfectly for comedy. I just wonder if there's a single person who watched who doesn't know who Elon Musk is, because they would've been very confused. "Mom, why is SNL being hosted by an alien pretending to be a human?"

Keep going for Elon's monologue as well as a bunch of other sketches.

Elon Musk on Weekend Update explaining Dogecoin:

Chad on Mars:

Elon Musk as Wario:

Post-Quarantine Conversation:

Gen-Z hospital:

