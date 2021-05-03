Icelandic volcano eruption filmed from home in Reykjavík

May 3, 2021

That volcano in Iceland that started erupting after 800 years? Well it's still erupting.

I went to my balcony to film again after hearing there were really huge lava fountains spewing around midnight local time, and lo and behold I caught the 2 biggest ones, filmed around 2am Sunday, May 2nd The footage is a little shaky because of strong wind

Sure, sure, blame the wind for the shaky footage and not the pee-pee and poo-poo leaving your body. How are people just casually still living there? I don't care how many scientists tell me it's safe, if I see something like that out of my window I'm booking the first flight to wherever doesn't have volcanoes.

