How to throw an axe like a boomerang

May 26, 2021

throwing-axe-like-boomerang.jpg

I don't know why you would ever want to, but this is a video of Master S. Kamaraj showing how to throw an axe like a boomerang. I mean, the last thing I want to happen when I throw an axe is to have it come back at me. I literally can't think of anything I'd want less, unless the axe suddenly exploding in my hand like a grenade was also an option.

Keep going for the video, as well as one of him doing the same thing with a double-sided axe. He even catches them in his hand because if you're going to do something crazy you might as well fully commit.

And doing the same thing with a double-sided axe:

Read More: axe, impressive, skill, stunt, stunts, video, weapons
Previous Post
Next Post