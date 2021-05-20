Google's Project Starline is like a magic window for video chatting

Google recently announced Project Starline, a video chat booth that uses computer vision, machine learning, spatial audio, real-time compression, and a specialized light field display system to create a life-size 3D holographic representation of the person you're chatting with. In other words, they took FaceTime and threw a bunch of money and research into it to create the illusion of having somebody sitting on the other side of a window from you.

The current setup is only for use in Google offices since it uses custom-built hardware and highly specialized equipment, but the results look extremely promising for the future of video chat. And by the future of video chat I obviously mean porn. Connecting with loved ones is great and all but, I mean, c'mon. Let's be real here.

Keep going for the full video and check out the official Project Starline announcement for more. Although I don't know if it's their color scheme or what, but all of their demo footage makes it look like family members visiting each other in prison.

A USAF helicopter literally blowing up Addenbrooke's hospital helipad This is a video of a USAF Boeing/Bell CV-22B Osprey 10-0053 landing at Addenbrooke's hospital helipad for a medical-transfer training operation and then on takeoff literally blowing...

Royal Marines board a ship using a jet pack The Royal Marines recently ran an exercise testing the $440,000 Gravity Jet Suit to aid in boarding operations and it looks like something out of a James...

A guy was spotted on a hoverboard in Los Angeles A guy was spotted riding a hoverboard down a Los Angeles street. The hoverboard is made by Omni Hoverboards and it's basically a giant quadcopter drone you...

Researchers convert a 3D printer into a sandwich making machine Mechanical engineer Yuto Kuroki of Meiji University and colleagues hacked a 3D printer head to use as a 3-axis robotic manipulator to enable more advanced fabrication techniques...

Teaching a Boston Dynamics Spot robot to pee beer Michael Reeves took one of the most advanced robots ever designed and taught it to pee beer. Or, more specifically, he programmed it to locate cups and...