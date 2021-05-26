'Charlie bit my finger' sold as NFT and probably to be removed from YouTube

May 26, 2021

Because society continues to eat itself, NFT whale 3F Music bought the "Charlie Bit My Finger" YouTube video as an NFT for $760,999 and will most likely have the original video removed from YouTube.

Origin Protocol, which ran the auction, said in a statement the plan was to remove the original video from YouTube and then for it to be "memorialized on the blockchain." At the time of writing, the original "Charlie Bit My Finger" is still on YouTube, but it's unlisted.

3F Music also bought the Disaster Girl NFT for $500,000 and the Overly Attached Girlfriend NFT for $411,000. Considering their tremendous wealth and love of memes it'd be fair to assume they were Elon Musk, but turns out they're just a Dubai-based music production company. Which is fine, but less fun. Pretty much anything is less fun than a lunatic billionaire who can't stop talking about Dogecoin.

Keep going for the original "Charlie Bit My Finger" video, assuming it's still there by the time you read this.

