A USAF helicopter literally blowing up Addenbrooke's hospital helipad

May 18, 2021

usaf-blows-up-helipad.jpg

This is a video of a USAF Boeing/Bell CV-22B Osprey 10-0053 landing at Addenbrooke's hospital helipad for a medical-transfer training operation and then on takeoff literally blowing up the helipad with its rotor wash.

I just wonder what would've happened if any of the rubber matting had actually gotten caught in the rotors. Is it like throwing string at a drone where it gets tangled up and basically brings the whole thing down? Are modern helicopters as easy to take down? I've seen rotors decapitate heads though so I'm assuming they're a little more durable.

Keep going for the full video.

Read More: accident, helicopter, video
Previous Post