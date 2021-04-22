What an IKEA employee is thinking when dealing with customer complaints

This is a compilation of comedian Scott Seiss peeking into the mind of an IKEA employee when dealing with customer complaints. He's specifically talking about IKEA but it's pretty applicable to any retail job.

Pretty accurate, but the only thing I ever thought about when I was working retail was how much I wanted to quit and/or murder every single person I had to deal with. Turns out I wasn't designed for face-to-face interaction and typing away in a basement suits me much better.

Keep going for Part 2.

