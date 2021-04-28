This is what happens when you add a roundabout in rural, eastern Kentucky

April 28, 2021

first-roundabout.jpg

A four-way stop was recently replaced with a roundabout in Rowan County, Kentucky and turns out the people there have never encountered one before because, well, this is what happened. Judging by the way the people are driving they might as well have replaced the intersection with a giant slot machine that spit out bananas because if you told me that's why they were driving like this I'd believe you.

Keep going for the full video.

Read More: cars, confused, fail, lost, traffic, video
Previous Post
Next Post