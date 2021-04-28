This is what happens when you add a roundabout in rural, eastern Kentucky

A four-way stop was recently replaced with a roundabout in Rowan County, Kentucky and turns out the people there have never encountered one before because, well, this is what happened. Judging by the way the people are driving they might as well have replaced the intersection with a giant slot machine that spit out bananas because if you told me that's why they were driving like this I'd believe you.

Keep going for the full video.

Absolutely incompetent people try to park a U-Haul in a parking garage What's the absolute worst parking job you've ever seen? That was a trick question, because it's this video of two guys trying to park a U-Haul in...

A guy was spotted on a hoverboard in Los Angeles A guy was spotted riding a hoverboard down a Los Angeles street. The hoverboard is made by Omni Hoverboards and it's basically a giant quadcopter drone you...

Absolutely incompetent people try to park a U-Haul in a parking garage What's the absolute worst parking job you've ever seen? That was a trick question, because it's this video of two guys trying to park a U-Haul in...

Just Give Me A Key Fob Already: Failed Tech Demo Of Unlocking A Car Door With Cell Phone Maybe if we both hold it. This is a tech demo of some app that allegedly unlock the doors of your vehicle by holding your phone near...

Video Of Car Salesman Demonstrating Van's Child-Safe Sliding Door With His Own Neck Ends How You'd Expect This is a video of a car salesman demonstrating the child-safe sliding door on a minivan by sticking his own neck in the closing door. While it...

Package thief gets stuck in snow bank during "getaway" This is an incredible video of the most embarrassing package theft in history, where not only did the thief not get the package, he also got stuck...