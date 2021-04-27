This guy stuck a GoPro and 360 camera inside a dishwasher

Warped Perception stuck a GoPro and a 360 camera inside a dishwasher to see just what the heck is going on in there when you press play. Wait, no, not "play". Wash? When you press...dishwash.

I put a GoPro and a 360 Camera inside a Dishwasher so we can see how the dishwasher works while it runs through all the cycles during a wash with detergent, in full 4k, and from the 360 camera... Mostly I was really curious about how the dish soap gets dispensed which I haven't ever seen on video before.

If you don't want to watch the video I can summarize it: water sprays around. And, uh, that's about it. Also, this guy has absolutely no idea how to load a dishwasher and by just watching him do it my girlfriend started yelling at me.

Keep going for the full video. Yes, you probably already know what's going on in there but now you'll know for sure.

