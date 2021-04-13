Teaching a Boston Dynamics Spot robot to pee beer

Michael Reeves took one of the most advanced robots ever designed and taught it to pee beer. Or, more specifically, he programmed it to locate cups and fill them up with beer. From a tube. Where it's genitals would be. So, yeah, he taught a Boston Dynamics Spot robot to pee into a cup. Something I personally know maybe a little too much about.

Keep going for the full video.

