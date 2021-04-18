Mystery tree beast turns out to be croissant

April 18, 2021

Animal welfare officers in Krakow were called after an unusual animal was spotted lurking in a tree. It turned out to be a croissant:

"People aren't opening their windows because they're afraid it will go into their house," the woman reportedly said.

But a visit to the area showed the creature in question was not a bird, or even a reptile - but a croissant.

To be fair, it does look like an animal. An animal in the shape of a flaky European pastry. You know, those kinds of animals. You see them all the time at the zoo. In the food court. Where bread and pastries are sold. Because it looks like a croissant.

