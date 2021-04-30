Leaked test launch video shows Russian cruise missile failing horribly

April 30, 2021

This is a leaked video showing the Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov test launching a Kalibr cruise missile and it goes about as poorly as a missile test launch can go. The only way it could've gone worse is if it actually ended up hitting the destroyer and sinking its own ship.

