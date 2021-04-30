Leaked test launch video shows Russian cruise missile failing horribly

This is a leaked video showing the Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov test launching a Kalibr cruise missile and it goes about as poorly as a missile test launch can go. The only way it could've gone worse is if it actually ended up hitting the destroyer and sinking its own ship.

Keep going for the full video.

A guy was spotted on a hoverboard in Los Angeles A guy was spotted riding a hoverboard down a Los Angeles street. The hoverboard is made by Omni Hoverboards and it's basically a giant quadcopter drone you...

Guy narrowly avoids being killed by a massive slab of concrete While clearing snow from a vehicle in Russia, the owner noticed a massive slab of concrete falling from the building above and narrowly got out of the...

Shooting an AK-103 until it catches fire This is a video of a Russian lunatic firing an AK-103 until it catches fire. And then he, uh, proceeds to fire some more. The craziest part...

UFO that can only be seen through a piece of broken glass This is a Russian video of a UFO that can only be seen when looked at through a piece of broken glass. It's obviously fake, because, I...

Oh Great: Russian Humanoid Robot Firing Guns With Both Hands Because the uprising has to begin sometime, this is a video of Russian humanoid robot F.E.D.O.R. (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) blasting away with two handguns. But...