Incredible cockpit view of the US Navy Blue Angels Team
This is a compilation of footage from inside the cockpit of Blue Angels planes as they perform the following maneuvers:
The Blue Angels Diamond pilots perform the Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale Beach at the 2019 Fort Lauderdale Air Show.
The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Diamond pilots perform the Diamond 360 over Lake Washington during the 2019 Boeing Seafair Air Show.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform over Seattle at the 2019 Boeing Seafair Air Show.
I was already impressed before just watching them but now I'm truly astounded. Maybe it's just a trick of the camera, but it's unbelievable how close they're flying to each other. It's crazy to imagine this level of skill and courage is being wasted to basically put on airplane dance shows.
