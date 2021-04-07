Incredible cockpit view of the US Navy Blue Angels Team

This is a compilation of footage from inside the cockpit of Blue Angels planes as they perform the following maneuvers:

The Blue Angels Diamond pilots perform the Double Farvel over Fort Lauderdale Beach at the 2019 Fort Lauderdale Air Show. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, Diamond pilots perform the Diamond 360 over Lake Washington during the 2019 Boeing Seafair Air Show. U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform over Seattle at the 2019 Boeing Seafair Air Show.

I was already impressed before just watching them but now I'm truly astounded. Maybe it's just a trick of the camera, but it's unbelievable how close they're flying to each other. It's crazy to imagine this level of skill and courage is being wasted to basically put on airplane dance shows.

Keep going for the full video.

Soviet TV version of 'Lord of the Rings' rediscovered after 30 years A Soviet TV version of Lord of the Rings has been rediscovered after 30 years and abruptly posted on YouTube. The 1991 made-for-TV film, Khraniteli, based on...

Owen Morse sets 222.22 mile hang gliding world record On June 19, 2020 hang glider Owen Morse set a hang gliding world record by piloting 222.22 miles over California's Owens Valley. He writes: This flight was...

Watching The World's Largest Passenger Plane Land Sideway During Heavy Crosswinds This is a video of an Airbus A380 (the current world's largest passenger plane) landing at what appears to be an almost 45-degree angle due to heavy...

Professional Stuntman Watches And Reacts To Good And Bad Hollywood Stunt Scenes This is a video from Corridor Digital (previously) of Hollywood stuntman and stunt coordinator Eric Linden watching and reacting to a variety of good and bad stunt...

Holy Smokes: Woman's Ultra-Impressive Lightsaber Skills This is a short video of stunt woman, entrepreneur, speaker, and educator Michelle C Smith (links to her Instagram with tons and tons of impressive staff spinning,...