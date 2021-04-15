Guy buys green morph suit so he won't show up in girlfriend's Zoom meetings

This guy a bought a green morph suit so he wouldn't show up in his fiancé's Zoom meetings. It worked about as well as would be expected which is to say not at all. Personally I just wear full camouflage. It not only makes me invisible to people in Zoom meetings, it also makes me invisible to women in person too.

Keep going for the full video.

