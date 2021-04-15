Guy buys green morph suit so he won't show up in girlfriend's Zoom meetings

April 15, 2021

green-morph-suit-zoom.jpg

This guy a bought a green morph suit so he wouldn't show up in his fiancé's Zoom meetings. It worked about as well as would be expected which is to say not at all. Personally I just wear full camouflage. It not only makes me invisible to people in Zoom meetings, it also makes me invisible to women in person too.

