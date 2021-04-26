Guy breathes in the deeper voice gas and things get weird

This is a video of Cody from Cody's Lab breathing in sulfur hexafluoride and then perfluorobutane and then trying to talk. Both are much denser than oxygen and they end up acting in the opposite way of helium, making your voice deep instead of high.

The resulting voice is pretty insane sounding, though I was a little scared he wouldn't actually be able to clear the perfluorobutane from his lungs and he'd end up dying on camera while screaming for help in a hilariously deep voice.

Keep going for the full video.

The Josh vs Josh vs Josh fight took place and a winner was crowned On April 24th of last year a guy named Josh Swain challenged every other Josh Swain he could find to a fight to determine the one true...

This guy stuck a GoPro and 360 camera inside a dishwasher Warped Perception stuck a GoPro and a 360 camera inside a dishwasher to see just what the heck is going on in there when you press play....

A Video Of Bill Nye Answering Common Science Questions Asked On Twitter This is a video of Bill Nye answering some basic science questions asked by Twitter users, who presumably have science reports due tomorrow and didn't want to...

Monkey plays 'MindPong' with his Neuralink. Elon Musk's Neuralink startup has released this video of a nine year old macaque playing "MindPong" with his Neuralink. Today we are pleased to reveal the Link's...

Michael the Wizard goes on 'The Price is Right' This is a clip of the time Michael went on The Price is Right and his years of autistic-like dedication to the show paid off. And, yes,...

Using A4 metric paper to explain everything in the Universe This is a video by CGP Grey using the proportions of A4 metric paper to explain everything in the Universe. Seriously. It's clearly inspired by the classic...