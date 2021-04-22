Guitar Hero streamer achieves 100% on a song made as a joke to be impossible

Guitar Hero streamer CarnyJared achieved a 100% Full Combo on Soulless 6, a song that was originally made as a joke and considered impossible since its release on April 1st, 2011. That's April Fool's Day in case it wasn't clear. From the streamer:

A grind in the making since August, finally complete. This is currently the undisputed best FC of all time.

The song is clearly designed to be difficult and you can tell because it doesn't sound particularly good. I mean, just watching the streamer gave me carpal tunnel. No, wait, it was all the masturbating. Quarantine has not been treating me well...

Keep going for the full video and CarnyJared's reaction, as well as the creator's introduction video of Soulless 6 from April 1st, 2011.

And the original introduction teaser for Soulless 6:

