Bear enters Pasadena home and is chased off by two small terriers

April 13, 2021

bear-chased-off-by-dogs.jpg

A bear entered a Pasadena home on Saturday but was chased off by two small terriers.

Young bear visited our Pasadena hillside home and ventured into the house through open kitchen door. Our two small terriers Squirt and Mei Mei said NO.

I can only imagine the kind of teasing this bear is going to get after its friends see this video. Being chased off by a dog is bad enough, but two tiny terriers named Squirt and Mei Mei? I mean, better get used to wedgies, buddy.

Keep going for the full video.

