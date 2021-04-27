Absolutely incompetent people try to park a U-Haul in a parking garage

What's the absolute worst parking job you've ever seen? That was a trick question, because it's this video of two guys trying to park a U-Haul in a parking garage. You know how parking structures have those hanging clearance warning signs? Those exist for a reason and clearly these guys don't understand what that reason is. Every time it seems like they can't make the situation worse, they somehow do. It's actually impressive. If there was an Olympic event for bad driving these guys would win every gold and shatter every record.

Keep going for the full video. I'm actually surprised they didn't manage to bring down the entire building and have it collapse on them.

