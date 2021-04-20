A Japanese biker used FaceApp to trick the internet into thinking he was a young woman
A Japanese TV show revealed the popular Twitter user @azusagakuyuki was actually a 50-year-old man named Soya and he had been using photo editing apps to swap out his face.
Soya told the TV programme Getsuyou Kara Yofukashi (Sitting Up Late From Monday) that he had wanted to increase his presence on social media and believed people would prefer to see a "younger beautiful woman" rather than an old "uncle".
"No-one will read what a normal middle-aged man, taking care of his motorcycle and taking pictures outside, posts on his account," he said.
Well this is awkward. *zips up pants* But, I mean... *unzips pants*
Keep going for some more pictures, some internet reactions, as well as the unmasking segment from Japanese TV show Getsuyou Kara Yofukashi.
Popular Japanese biker @azusagakuyuki turns out to be a 50-year-old man using FaceApp. "No one will read what a normal middle-aged man posts on his account" https://t.co/YA558QulQt pic.twitter.com/dMEALRnAZ8— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) April 15, 2021
And then there are tweets like this, posted before his big reveal, which could helpfully teach biker fans about the fluidity of sexual attraction https://t.co/Fd7hs5htB7 pic.twitter.com/phShkonqKk— Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) April 15, 2021
And the video segment from Getsuyou Kara Yofukashi.
【月曜から夜更かし】宗谷の蒼氷さん— 先輩のハト. (@senpai_hato__) March 15, 2021
知らない世界があるもんだ。確かに若い女性がバイクに乗ってたら格好良く見えるけどね#宗谷さん#月曜から夜ふかし pic.twitter.com/pJGzkmN5kx