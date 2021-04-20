A Japanese biker used FaceApp to trick the internet into thinking he was a young woman

A Japanese TV show revealed the popular Twitter user @azusagakuyuki was actually a 50-year-old man named Soya and he had been using photo editing apps to swap out his face.

Soya told the TV programme Getsuyou Kara Yofukashi (Sitting Up Late From Monday) that he had wanted to increase his presence on social media and believed people would prefer to see a "younger beautiful woman" rather than an old "uncle". "No-one will read what a normal middle-aged man, taking care of his motorcycle and taking pictures outside, posts on his account," he said.

Well this is awkward. *zips up pants* But, I mean... *unzips pants*

Keep going for some more pictures, some internet reactions, as well as the unmasking segment from Japanese TV show Getsuyou Kara Yofukashi.

Popular Japanese biker @azusagakuyuki turns out to be a 50-year-old man using FaceApp. "No one will read what a normal middle-aged man posts on his account" https://t.co/YA558QulQt pic.twitter.com/dMEALRnAZ8 — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) April 15, 2021 And then there are tweets like this, posted before his big reveal, which could helpfully teach biker fans about the fluidity of sexual attraction https://t.co/Fd7hs5htB7 pic.twitter.com/phShkonqKk — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) April 15, 2021

And the video segment from Getsuyou Kara Yofukashi.

Adidas is creating robot-woven sneakers with 3D-printed soles Adidas has developed a technique of merging robot-woven sneakers with 3D-printed soles to create automated custom footwear in a project they're calling STRUNG. This is why we...

Good Idea!: Man Submits Drawing Of Spider Instead Of Payment For Overdue Account David Thorne didn't have the $233.95 to pay an overdue account. So what did he do? What any other budding young genius would do, he submitted a...

Woman paints fence ugly neon in beautiful display of malicious compliance A woman installed a privacy fence but neighbors complained to the county it was too high so she was forced to shorten it. She chose to do...

Actor terrified of roller coasters trying to pretend like he likes them for a commercial This is the first take from a commercial shoot of an actor who was absolutely terrified of roller coasters trying to keep it together and perform. At...

One Doesn't Fit: Google Auto-Complete I swear, Canadians and their search queries. They must think the internet is nothing but dysfunctional relationships and video game character names. Well it's not. There's also...