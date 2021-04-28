A guy was spotted on a hoverboard in Los Angeles

April 28, 2021

omni-hoverboards.jpg

A guy was spotted riding a hoverboard down a Los Angeles street. The hoverboard is made by Omni Hoverboards and it's basically a giant quadcopter drone you can stand on. They released videos of it last year though no official release date or price has been announced.

It's pretty surreal seeing somebody casually riding a hoverboard down the street as if they're not, ya know, riding a godamn hoverboard. I don't know what the proper reaction would be, but probably something along the lines of looking around while repeatedly exclaiming, "Holy shit I'm on a hoverboard!"

Keep going for Omni Hoverboards' demo video.

Gnar Wars: A Star Wars Snowboarding Video

Gnar Wars is a Star Wars themed snowboarding video. It features lightsaber battles, Boba Fett getting his dome piece chopped off, and even some wily Jawa bastards....
Read More: fun, hoverboard, omni hoverboards, technology, toy, vehicle, video
Previous Post
Next Post