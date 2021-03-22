XXXX Swatchbook is a book made out of 4 colors and 291,647 stitches

XXXX Swatchbook is an art project by Evelin Kasikov exploring the idea of printing without ink, basically "printing" each of the CMYK colors by stitching them into the book.

This book is about print, but printed without a trace of ink. It is a personal project that I have been slowly working on past 6 years. This massive project brings together my love for book design and my experimental approach to craft. The book is made of: 4 colours

16 elements

400 colour combinations

219.647 stitches In the four colour printing process, the patterns of small overlapping dots create full range of colour. Here the process is tactile and three-dimensional. My inks are threads in CMYK colours: Cyan, Magenta, Yellow and Black. All elements in the book are hand-embroidered: the swatches, the title pages, the grid papers, and binding.

Now she just needs to recreate a Where's Waldo book using the same technique. Sure, it'll probably take her a decade or two, but once this pandemic is over I'd love to be able to read a Where's Waldo book the size of a dining table.

Keep going for some more shots.

Glitter bomb used to catch and arrest phone scammer Mark Rober is taking his glitter bombs to the next level and actually used one to catch and arrest a phone scammer. At this rate it's only...

Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption captured by drone pilot The Fagradalsfjall volcano near Iceland's capital of Reykjavik began erupting for the first time in 800 years after a series of of small earthquakes last Friday. The...

This guy spent 11 years working on this Line Rider track Software engineer and Line Rider enthusiast David Lu spent 11 years creating this absolutely incredible Line Rider track he titled Omniverse II. It would suck if you...

Modified dollar coin that mechanically grips and ungrips sword Russian crafter Roman Booteen modified a United States dollar coin to mechanically grip and ungrip a sword with the press of a button. His pieces usually sell...

Blindfolded Rubik's Cube artist creates a portrait of Erno Rubik using Rubik's Cubes Rubik's Cube artist Big Wendy created a mosaic portrait of Rubik's Cube inventor Erno Rubik using 400 tactile cubes while blindfolded. She says: Erno Rubik, the creator...

1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER made entirely from manila folders Designer Luca Iaconi-Stewart has been working on this 1:60 scale model of a Boeing 777-300ER since 2008. He's only using manila folders and the results are absolutely...