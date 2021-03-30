Using A4 metric paper to explain everything in the Universe

March 30, 2021

This is a video by CGP Grey using the proportions of A4 metric paper to explain everything in the Universe. Seriously. It's clearly inspired by the classic Eames video Powers of Ten (which also zoomed in and out but using powers of ten instead of, uh, paper) but it stands on its own. It's inspiring and informative and premised on the fact that metric paper folds in half to the same ratio. He basically tries to explain the entire Universe but the paper thing might actually be the most impressive fact presented.

Keep going for the full video as well as the original Powers of Ten.

And the original Powers of Ten:
