Unexploded WW2 bomb intentionally detonated in Exeter, UK

This is a video of an unexploded WW2 bomb being intentionally detonated in Exeter, UK after it was discovered by workers on Friday.

WW2 bomb gets detonated in Exeter in a controlled explosion. The bomb was discovered by workers yesterday which resulted in 2600 homes being evacuated and a no go cordon of 400m being set up. Well done to the Royal navy bomb disposal team and the huge manpower that co-ordinated the evacuation. I'm very fortunate not to live in a war zone.

We have self-driving cars and can send rovers to Mars, but when it comes to getting rid of old bombs the best we can do is just have them go off. You'd think there'd be a technological solution by now besides, "Let's just explode it."

Keep going for the full video as well as a drone shot. It already looks massive in the video, but the drone shot makes it look even more ridiculous. It's crazy these things were and are just being dropped all over the place because people can't get along.

We've spent the last 2 days in Exeter supporting the huge multi-agency operation for an unexploded WW2 bomb. This is from the drone the moment it was detonated...

(the 2nd clip is thermal imaging)#exeter @BBCNews @SkyNews @DevonLiveNews @DC_Police @BBCSpotlight @itvwestcountry pic.twitter.com/LECX9foVTy — Alliance Pol Drones (@PoliceDrones) February 28, 2021

