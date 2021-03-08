This guy made a jazz popcorn robot

March 8, 2021

What do you think of when you hear "jazz popcorn robot"? Obviously a "robot" that plays jazz music using popcorn. And that's exactly what this is. Robotic musician Moritz hooked up a drum set to popping popcorn and let heat do the rest. The sad (great?) thing is how much it sounds like an actual jazz set.

Keep going for the full video.

