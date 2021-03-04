SpaceX "successfully" lands Starship SN10 and it looks like CGI
SpaceX "successfully" landed a high altitude test flight of their Starship SN10 Wednesday morning and it was so incredibly done it looks like CGI. Like so much like CGI if it wasn't SpaceX you would 100% think this was faked footage.
Similar to the high-altitude flight tests of Starship SN8 and SN9, SN10 will be powered through ascent by three Raptor engines, each shutting down in sequence prior to the vehicle reaching apogee - approximately 10 km in altitude. SN10 will perform a propellant transition to the internal header tanks, which hold landing propellant, before reorienting itself for reentry and a controlled aerodynamic descent.
I put "successfully" in quotes because although it stuck the landing, it did eventually blow up about 8 minutes after landing while sitting still on the landing pad. It's unclear what caused the explosion, but I'm assuming it decided to celebrate its own accomplishment by turning itself into a giant firework.
Keep going for the full incredible test flight as well as footage of the explosion later. Skip to the landing at 11:40 and tell me it doesn't look like it came out of a low budget sci-fi movie.
And the explosion at 08:26:13 of this video:
And another angle of the landing with the time between landing and explosion compressed: