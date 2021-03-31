Simone Giertz designed a chair for needy pets

March 31, 2021

YouTuber Simone Giertz designed and built a chair for needy pets.

My dog would really prefer it if I turned myself into a dog bed. Since I'm not too keen on that project, I built her a chair instead.

It's basically a normal chair but with steps built in and some drawers for treats. And it's longer. And there's a rail. Okay so it's not a normal chair at all. Although I've found a better solution for myself: don't have a pet that loves me so I can sit in my chair all by myself. All by my lonesome, lonesome, self.

Keep going for the full build.

