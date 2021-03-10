Researchers discover a sea slug's detached head can crawl around and grow a whole new body

Researchers have discovered that a sea slug's detached head can crawl around and grow a whole new body days after being separated from its body.

Three days after the head of an Elysia cf. marginata sea slug separated from its body, the head remains active, creeping around. The body, while also still alive, is more sluggish. It eventually will die, while the head will grow a new body, heart and all.

First of all, what kind of research is this? Are there researchers just decapitating animals seeing if they can regrow bodies? The findings are neat and all, but these "researchers" need to be on some sort of watchlist. I mean, I tried conducting my own decapitation research and I was given prison time so I'm not sure what makes these "scientists" so different from me. Sure, my research was conducted in my basement with soundproof walls but science is science.

Keep going for the full video of the sea slug's head crawling around on its own or read the whole paper here.

EDIT: On rereading the article it says the sea slugs remove their own heads, which my victi-- I mean research subjects definitely weren't doing so I stand corrected.

Abuser revealed to be in same apartment as victim during live Zoom court hearing This is insane video of a live Zoom court hearing where the abuser was discovered to be in the same apartment as the victim thanks to the...

Tom Cruise deepfake creator finally comes forward There's been a Deepfake Tom Cruise TikTok account that's been going viral and the creator has finally come forward as Belgium VFX specialist Chris Ume. "You can't...

Clam freaks out a woman when it sticks out its foot This is a video of a clam trying to walk and flicking its foot out, freaking out the woman in the background who clearly does not trust...

One year of animals crossing a beaver dam in northern Minnesota 2020 has been rough, so here's a compilation of one year's worth of wildlife that crossed a beaver dam just south of Voyageurs National Park in northern...

Caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider David Weiller took this incredible footage of a monkey slug caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider. Here's his description of the video: Monkey Slug Caterpillar (Phobetron Hipparchia, Limacodidae)...

A swarm of drones flying through heavy forest while staying in formation Researchers have figured out a way to navigate a swarm of drones through randomly spaced trees while maintaining formation: The approach builds on a single-drone navigation technique,...