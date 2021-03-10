Researchers discover a sea slug's detached head can crawl around and grow a whole new body
Researchers have discovered that a sea slug's detached head can crawl around and grow a whole new body days after being separated from its body.
Three days after the head of an Elysia cf. marginata sea slug separated from its body, the head remains active, creeping around. The body, while also still alive, is more sluggish. It eventually will die, while the head will grow a new body, heart and all.
