Man finds shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and General Mill's response has been abysmal

On Monday, comedian and writer Jensen Karp found some shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and somehow that's the least interesting part of the story so far:

Ummmm @CTCSquares - why are there shrimp tails in my cereal? (This is not a bit) pic.twitter.com/tTjiAdrnVp — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

General Mills then responded by trying to convince him the shrimp tails were clumps of sugar. This was easily disproven by the magic of sight:

Ok, we'll after further investigation with my eyes, these are cinnamon coated SHRIMP TAILS, you weirdos. I wasn't all that mad until you now tried to gaslight me? https://t.co/7DmADmoqUt pic.twitter.com/rSLE60pvoy — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 22, 2021

But to make sure, the shrimp tails are being DNA tested:

They also are paying for this to be done, which is helpful when a corporation is telling the internet I actually found wads of sugar. So basically, my shrimp got a scholarship. — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 24, 2021

Also, General Mills asked him to bring his box of cereal to the local police station like some sort of crazy person who thinks they've figured out who the Zodiac killer is:

I can't believe this in a real life, publicly traded company. pic.twitter.com/v5fAz2SSyM — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

And if that weren't enough, when Karp investigated further he found what is most likely rat poop at the bottom of the bag:

Stuff like this is all at the bottom of the bag, and what appears to be cooked ONTO some squares. Please be nice with your guesses l, because I will walk into traffic if I ate what I think it is... pic.twitter.com/Zs7ZDygTxA — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021 Something regarding the stupid "Did he fake this?" take: there are black items COOKED ONTO the squares and tons of it at the bottom of the bag, in addition to shrimp tails and other SUGAR COATED junk. Also, it's only "viral" because of their insane response. I would've dropped it pic.twitter.com/WOt9j2V0sg — Jensen Karp (@JensenKarp) March 23, 2021

So all in all, a pretty bad week for Cinnamon Toast Crunch and their PR team. Oh, right, Karp is also married to Topanga from Boy Meets World. Seriously. This tweet pretty much sums up the weirdness of the world:

A man named Karp married to a woman named Fishel found shrimp tails in a box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The cereal was purchased from the Costco on Topanga Canyon Blvd, and his wife played Topanga in Boy Meets World. Meanwhile, Karp used to be a guest on Pistol Shrimp Podcast. — Batmanda (@HarveyBar22) March 24, 2021

