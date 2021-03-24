Man finds shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and General Mill's response has been abysmal

March 24, 2021

shrimp-cinnamon-toast-crunch.jpg

On Monday, comedian and writer Jensen Karp found some shrimp tails in his Cinnamon Toast Crunch and somehow that's the least interesting part of the story so far:

General Mills then responded by trying to convince him the shrimp tails were clumps of sugar. This was easily disproven by the magic of sight:

But to make sure, the shrimp tails are being DNA tested:

Also, General Mills asked him to bring his box of cereal to the local police station like some sort of crazy person who thinks they've figured out who the Zodiac killer is:

And if that weren't enough, when Karp investigated further he found what is most likely rat poop at the bottom of the bag:

So all in all, a pretty bad week for Cinnamon Toast Crunch and their PR team. Oh, right, Karp is also married to Topanga from Boy Meets World. Seriously. This tweet pretty much sums up the weirdness of the world:

Probably the worst hold music of all time

I'm on hold with my bank and this is the shit they are playing 😐😐 pic.twitter.com/fIobus2a38— hsky the god (@jkmb) June 24, 2020 Twitter user @jkmb posted the...
Read More: cereal, cinnamon toast crunch, general mills, twitter, viral, weird
Previous Post
Next Post