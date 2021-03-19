Glitter bomb used to catch and arrest phone scammer

Mark Rober is taking his glitter bombs to the next level and actually used one to catch and arrest a phone scammer. At this rate it's only a matter of time before we see a video of him using a glitter bomb to stop Kim Jong-un's reign in North Korea.

Keep going for the full satisfying video, as well as Jim Browning's parallel video helping Mark Rober go up the scammer chain of command.

And Jim Browning helping Mark go up the scammer chain of command:

