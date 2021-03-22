Fagradalsfjall volcano eruption captured by drone pilot

The Fagradalsfjall volcano near Iceland's capital of Reykjavik began erupting for the first time in 800 years after a series of of small earthquakes last Friday. The eruption has been small and nobody has been injured, but people have been using the opportunity to get some pretty great footage.

This is video from drone pilot Bjorn Steinbekk basically surfing the lava right up to the crater. It's kind of amazing his drone makes it out alive considering how close he takes it. If my drone piloting days have taught me anything it's to never get too close to your subject. Especially if your subject is your neighbor trying to change with their blinds open. Why couldn't you be cool, Rachel?! Now I'm on some sort of stupid registry.

Keep going for two of Steinbekk's drone videos which are probably the best footage of Fagradalsfjall so far.

XXXX Swatchbook is a book made out of 4 colors and 291,647 stitches XXXX Swatchbook is an art project by Evelin Kasikov exploring the idea of printing without ink, basically "printing" each of the CMYK colors by stitching them into...

Drone footage of a guy testing out Tesla's "Full Self Driving" Autopilot on uprotected left turns This is a video of Chuck Cook repeatedly testing Tesla's "Full Self Driving" Autopilot on unprotected left turns. He uses a drone to capture footage from above...

Drone footage of a guy testing out Tesla's "Full Self Driving" Autopilot on uprotected left turns This is a video of Chuck Cook repeatedly testing Tesla's "Full Self Driving" Autopilot on unprotected left turns. He uses a drone to capture footage from above...

The Arecibo Observatory collapsed on Tuesday and the whole thing was captured on video The famed Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico was being decommissioned after two cable failures in four months, but engineers had not figured out a way to safely...

Somebody took drone footage from the Bay Area fires and set it to Blade Runner 2049 Because 2020 has decided it hasn't screwed with us enough, California is currently on fire and has turned San Francisco into a scene from the apocalypse. Well...

Whoa: Two Polar Bears Hunt A Drone From Under Thin Ice This is a video from Ryrkaypiy, Russia of two polar bears casually chasing a drone by repeatedly breaking through the thin ice to get closer as it...