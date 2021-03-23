This is a video of Chuck Cook repeatedly testing Tesla's "Full Self Driving" Autopilot on unprotected left turns. He uses a drone to capture footage from above so you get a real sense of the road situation and what the Autopilot is doing.

FSDBeta 8.2 version 2021.4.11.1 video showing visualizations on the Model Y. Testing more unprotected left turns. This time it is with forward facing traffic using a Mavic Pro Drone filming a third person view.

If you're too lazy to watch the video the short version is that the current iteration of FSDBeta will kill you if you're not paying attention. In this specific scenario it seemed to perform adequately maybe 15% of the time? That's still better than my track record, but I haven't been legally allowed to drive for years. It's not my fault I like to eat cereal while driving.

Keep going for the full tense video.

