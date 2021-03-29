Boston Dynamics has a new robot named Stretch

Boston Dynamics has introduced a new robot named Stretch designed for automating box moving tasks in warehouses and distribution centers.

Stretch's mobile base allows it to go to where repetitive box lifting is required - unloading trucks, building pallets of boxes and order building. Stretch makes warehouse operations more efficient and safer for workers.

I'm glad Boston Dynamics is finally making a robot that might actually be profitable, but this is probably their most terrifying robot yet. As best as I can tell, their plan is to replace every worker and force them to live on the streets so that they can send in their extermination robots to finish the job.

Keep going for the full introduction video.

