Banksy created a Bob Ross-narrated behind the scenes video

March 5, 2021

bob-ross-banksy.jpg

Banksy took footage from Bob Ross' Joy of Painting show and dubbed it over a rare behind-the-scenes video of Banksy creating his latest work in Reading, Berkshire titled "Create Escape."

The expansive and unblemished prison wall was a daring and perfect spot for a Banksy piece. It's best known for its most famous inmate: Oscar Wilde served two years in the prison from 1895-1897 for the charge of "gross indecency" for being gay. The work is clearly a tribute to the poet, as the escape mechanism appears to be a long strand of paper emerging from a typewriter in place of the usual bed sheets. Wilde recounted aspects of his imprisonment in the poem "The Ballad of Reading Gaol," which centers largely on the execution of Charles Thomas Wooldridge.

It's neat and all, but I can't help but feel it would've been even more impressive if Banksy had just done an actual Bob Ross painting on the prison wall. All of the political meaning would be lost but, I mean, Bob Ross.

Keep going for the full video and some stills of the finished piece.

great-escape-banksy-2.jpg

great-escape-banksy-3.jpg

