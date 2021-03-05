Banksy created a Bob Ross-narrated behind the scenes video

Banksy took footage from Bob Ross' Joy of Painting show and dubbed it over a rare behind-the-scenes video of Banksy creating his latest work in Reading, Berkshire titled "Create Escape."

The expansive and unblemished prison wall was a daring and perfect spot for a Banksy piece. It's best known for its most famous inmate: Oscar Wilde served two years in the prison from 1895-1897 for the charge of "gross indecency" for being gay. The work is clearly a tribute to the poet, as the escape mechanism appears to be a long strand of paper emerging from a typewriter in place of the usual bed sheets. Wilde recounted aspects of his imprisonment in the poem "The Ballad of Reading Gaol," which centers largely on the execution of Charles Thomas Wooldridge.

It's neat and all, but I can't help but feel it would've been even more impressive if Banksy had just done an actual Bob Ross painting on the prison wall. All of the political meaning would be lost but, I mean, Bob Ross.

Keep going for the full video and some stills of the finished piece.

SpaceX "successfully" lands Starship SN10 and it looks like CGI SpaceX "successfully" landed a high altitude test flight of their Starship SN10 Wednesday morning and it was so incredibly done it looks like CGI. Like so much...

Street artist makes portraits by hitting windows with hammers Simon Berger is a Swiss street artist who makes portraits by shattering glass. I mean the dude literally just squats over a piece of glass with a...

Folding a paper samurai from a single sheet of paper This is a video of Finnish origami artist Juho Könkkölä (his Instagram) folding a single sheet of paper into a samurai. Some people call it origami, I...

LEGO has a calming Bonsai Tree set for people who suck at plants Because LEGO knows I'm both losing my mind and terrible at taking care of plants, they've released a LEGO Bonsai tree as part of their LEGO Botanical...

This guy made a time-lapse of his facial hair growing while lip-syncing Joaquin Baldwin made this time-lapse music video of his facial hair growing during Covid lockdown while lip-syncing "Better Days" by Radical Face. Timelapse animation music video, with...