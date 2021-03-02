Asking expensive home owners what they do for a living

March 2, 2021

asking-home-owners-what-they-do-for-work.jpg

Vlogger Aaron Vankampen has a series of videos where he goes around to expensive houses with opulent cars in the driveway and knocks on the doors to ask the owners what they do for a living. The incredible part is that these lunatics actually answer the door, during a pandemic, to a stranger with a camera pointed at their face. And they're rich. My apartment makes Oscar the Grouch look like a multi-millionaire and even I wouldn't open my door to a stranger for fear of being robbed.

Keep going for the full video as well as some other videos in the same series.

And more:
Next Story

30 years of my life in 30 seconds

This is a great short by Russian animator Lazy Square, giving us a portrait of his 30 year life condensed into 30 seconds. Although as lovely as...
Read More: expensive, rich, video
Previous Post
Next Post