Asking expensive home owners what they do for a living
Vlogger Aaron Vankampen has a series of videos where he goes around to expensive houses with opulent cars in the driveway and knocks on the doors to ask the owners what they do for a living. The incredible part is that these lunatics actually answer the door, during a pandemic, to a stranger with a camera pointed at their face. And they're rich. My apartment makes Oscar the Grouch look like a multi-millionaire and even I wouldn't open my door to a stranger for fear of being robbed.
Keep going for the full video as well as some other videos in the same series.
And more:
AI learns to Speedrun QWOP and sets top 10 time
Wesley Liao trained an AI to learn to play QWOP using reinforcement learning and imitation learning and it managed to achieve a top 10 speedrun. QWOP is...
30 years of my life in 30 seconds
This is a great short by Russian animator Lazy Square, giving us a portrait of his 30 year life condensed into 30 seconds. Although as lovely as...
Finest known copy of Batman No. 1 sells for an insane $2.2 million
The finest known copy of 1940's Batman No. 1 sold for $2.22 million at a Heritage Auction on Thursday. The issue, the sole copy ever to receive...
Somebody paid $114,000 for a 'Super Mario Bros.' cartridge still in its original packaging
A copy of Super Mario Bros. still in its original plastic sealing became the highest-selling video game ever when it was sold to an anonymous bidder last...
Woman Discovers The $100 Statue She Bought At A Garage Sale Is Conservatively Worth $100K - $125K, Sells For Over $2-Million
This is a video from Antiques Roadshow on PBS of a St. Louis woman who brings in a Chinese gilt bronze Bodhisattva statue from the early 15th...
A Video Tour Of That Ridiculous $100,000/Night World's Most Expensive Hotel Room
This is a video of automotive columnist and Youtuber Doug DeMuro giving a tour (compliments of Vegas.com) of the world's most expensive hotel room (links to previous...