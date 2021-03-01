AI learns to Speedrun QWOP and sets top 10 time

Wesley Liao trained an AI to learn to play QWOP using reinforcement learning and imitation learning and it managed to achieve a top 10 speedrun.

QWOP is a simple running game where the player controls a ragdoll's lower body joints with 4 buttons. The game is surprisingly difficult and shows the complexity of human locomotion. Using machine learning techniques, I was able to train an AI bot to run like a human and achieve a finish time of 1:08, a top 10 speedrun.

If you've ever played QWOP (you can play it here), you know how frustratingly difficult it is. Like creator Bennett Foddy's other game, Getting Over It With Bennet Foddy, it was designed to punish the player into wanting to kill themselves so it's only fitting somebody designed an AI to kill it first. It's kind of like the plot to The Terminator if The Terminator was stupid and I knew how analogies work.

Keep going for the full explanation video or read the writeup here.

Unexploded WW2 bomb intentionally detonated in Exeter, UK This is a video of an unexploded WW2 bomb being intentionally detonated in Exeter, UK after it was discovered by workers on Friday. WW2 bomb gets detonated...

There's a new Mortal Kombat movie and here's the trailer This is the trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie reboot. It looks like they've finally embraced the mindless violence of the video games as they seem...

Epic's MetaHuman Creator, a tool to create realistic real-time digital humans MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-streamed tool for creating realistic real-time digital humans that can be animated in Unreal Engine. MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-streamed app that takes...

Compilation of favorite locations in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 theninjacowboy made a compilation of his favorite locations in Microsoft Flight Simulator and it might be more soothing and beautiful than actually traveling to those places. Microsoft...

This guy made a functioning Wunderwaffe DG-2 from Call of Duty Nick Martinelli spent 6 months building a functioning Wunderwaffe DG-2 from Call of Duty. Well, "functioning". It doesn't behave like a Wunderwaffe DG-2 actually does because then...