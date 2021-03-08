Abuser revealed to be in same apartment as victim during live Zoom court hearing

This is insane video of a live Zoom court hearing where the abuser was discovered to be in the same apartment as the victim thanks to the quick thinking and observational skills of the prosecutor. Prosecutor Deborah Davis notices the victim looking around suspiciously and calls it out, and then what ensues is a dumbass abuser trying to lie his way of the situation. It's just another one of those weird things that could only happen during the pandemic and though not as hilarious as the lawyer who turned himself into a cat, it's just as satisfying.
Keep going for the full video. The prosecutor notices and comments about it at 7:45 and the payoff occurs at 13:30. If anything, it's worth watching just for the prosecutor's well earned look of satisfaction.