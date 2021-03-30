30 years of my life in 30 seconds

March 3, 2021

This is a great short by Russian animator Lazy Square, giving us a portrait of his 30 year life condensed into 30 seconds. Although as lovely as it is, I can't help but feel personally attacked right now. Sure, I could close my laptop and climb a mountain, but I could also look at a picture of a mountain on the internet so...pretty tough decisions all around.

Keep going for the full video as well as some other gems of his work including a Russian art film version of The Simpsons opening and a rejected Nike ad.

And The Simpson's Russian art film:

And a rejected Nike commercial:

