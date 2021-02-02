Violinist goes ham at a wedding

This is violinist Dominique Hammons going ham at a wedding while performing Choppa Style. I hear scientists are studying what material they used to build his violin because it somehow didn't catch fire after this.

Keep going for the full video.

Guy's mom made this incredibly detailed 'Mini Modern House' during quarantine Scott T. Miller's mom and step-dad made this incredibly detailed miniature house from scratch during quarantine and it not only comes with a man cave and game...

Celebrities reenacted the entirety of The Princess Bride in their homes In the summer of 2020, Jason Reitman directed an at-home reenactment of The Princess Bride called Home Movie: The Princess Bride featuring a ton of celebrities (Adam...

Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' but as a 1940's race caller This is vocalist Elise Roth doing a rendition of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" but in the style of a 1940's race caller. It works so well I've decided...

What languages sound like to non-speakers Language enthusiast Diego Rivas shows what languages sound like to non-speakers. All of his non-English gibberish definitely sounds like what I think those languages sound like so...

Guy stacks world record 518 Jenga pieces on single vertical Jenga block Back in July, the official Guinness World Record for most Jenga pieces stacked on a single vertical piece was set by Tai Star Valianti with 485 pieces....

A university librarian made this song about their Library Takeout system and it's way too good Duke librarian Jamie Keesecker (who goes by MicrOpaqu3) made this song about their Library Takeout system and it's way better than it has any right to be....