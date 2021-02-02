Violinist goes ham at a wedding

February 2, 2021

violinist-ham-wedding.jpg

This is violinist Dominique Hammons going ham at a wedding while performing Choppa Style. I hear scientists are studying what material they used to build his violin because it somehow didn't catch fire after this.

Keep going for the full video.

What languages sound like to non-speakers

Language enthusiast Diego Rivas shows what languages sound like to non-speakers. All of his non-English gibberish definitely sounds like what I think those languages sound like so...
