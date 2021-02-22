Video of United Airlines Flight 328's engine on fire mid flight

Shortly after takeoff from Denver to Hawaii, United Airlines Flight 328 experienced an engine failure when the right engine's inlet separated. The engine ended up catching on fire and debris fell to areas outside Denver.

A United Boeing 777-200, registration N772UA performing flight UA-328 from Denver,CO to Honolulu,HI (USA) with 229 passengers and 10 crew, was in the initial climb out of Denver's runway 25 when the right hand engine's (PW4077) inlet separated associated with the failure of the engine. The crew declared Mayday reporting an engine failure. The aircraft stopped the climb at about 13000 feet, the crew requested to return to Denver after running the checklists.

And this was the view from the ground:

What I don't understand is how the video is so steady and calm. If I was taking the video you would hear constant screaming and there would probably be severe shaking every time more pee and poo came out of me.

Keep going for the full video, as well as video of the plane safely landing with the busted engine. It's a testament to modern engineering that the plane was able to fly so smoothly considering one of the damn engines was on fire.

And the plane landing with the failed engine:

Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up upscaled to 4k and 60fps It was just a matter of time, but somebody upscaled Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up to 4k 60fps to make sure Rickrolling stays relevant and...

Package thief gets stuck in snow bank during "getaway" This is an incredible video of the most embarrassing package theft in history, where not only did the thief not get the package, he also got stuck...

Yikes: Biplane Engine Dies, Pilot Manages To Get It Running Again Before Crash Landing This is a video of 26-year-old 'aviation enthusiast' and pilot Chad Barber watching his biplane's engine die and propeller stop spinning, then managing to get it going...

SpaceX Starship SN9 landing explosion captured in slow motion SpaceX Starship SN9 exploded yesterday while attempting to land and Cosmic Perspective captured the whole thing in slow motion. High-speed cameras were rolling during the SpaceX Starship...

Phone battery explodes after a man bites into it This is a video of a phone battery exploding after a man in China bit into it. If you're looking for a reason why he did it,...

The Arecibo Observatory collapsed on Tuesday and the whole thing was captured on video The famed Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico was being decommissioned after two cable failures in four months, but engineers had not figured out a way to safely...