This guy replaced his bike wheels with saw blades to bike on ice

February 17, 2021

saw-bicycle-ice.jpg

Pretty much exactly what the title says. The only nonintuitive thing he does is attach little metal bars to the teeth of the saw blades so there's more traction and also so he doesn't cut through everything he rides over. Which kind of defeats the purpose of using saw blades, since now it's basically like attaching chains to his bike tire. What's the point of using saw blades if you're going to remove the imminent risk of a fatal mishap?

Keep going for the full video. He shows trying to ride before and after attaching the metal bars so you get an idea of how poorly it worked as just saw blades. More badass, yes. Effective as an actual vehicle, not so much.

Read More: bicycle, clever, invention, modification, video
Previous Post
Next Post