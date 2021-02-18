This is the trailer for the new Mortal Kombat movie reboot. It looks like they've finally embraced the mindless violence of the video games as they seem to be pushing with this red band trailer. You've got ice ninja man, grappling hook spear man, electricity rice farmer man and others. So, yeah, this is pretty much exactly what I've been looking for in a Mortal Kombat movie and I'd be super excited if this was the 90's and I was twelve.

Keep going for the full red band trailer. The red band means there's blood.

