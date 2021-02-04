Super entertaining French ping pong show
This is video from Le Show Secrétin-Purkar, which was a comical ping pong show put on by French ping pong champions Jacques Secrétin and Vincent Purkart. It ran until 2007 with over 4,000 performances. Sadly, Secrétin died on November 25, 2020 at the age of 71.
It's hard to even conceive that there would be such a thing called "a comical ping pong show" but that's exactly what this was. There's so much physical comedy I imagine somebody who has never even heard of ping pong would still find it super entertaining. It's the kind of thing Charlie Chaplin or Lucille Ball would probably put together if either of them were super good at ping pong.
Keep going for the full video as well as one of their exhibition matches from 1990 in its entirety.
And another one of their exhibition matches from 1990 in its entirety: