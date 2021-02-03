SpaceX Starship SN9 landing explosion captured in slow motion

SpaceX Starship SN9 exploded yesterday while attempting to land and Cosmic Perspective captured the whole thing in slow motion.

High-speed cameras were rolling during the SpaceX Starship SN9 test flight in South Texas. For this mission we positioned a camera focusing exclusively on the landing pad to capture all the action during the last few moment of decent. The rest was history.

This is truly incredible footage. I'm not saying I want all SpaceX tests to end in explosions, but can we always get high-speed cameras focused on them just in case? The video is so high quality at 0:14 you can see a bird literally pooping itself trying to escape.

Keep going for the full video. It really looks like it's out of a movie and a pretty good one at that.

