Somebody took The Legend of Zelda cartoon and added vocals from Beavis and Butthead

February 9, 2021

the-legend-of-beavis.jpg

KhalidSMShahin took The Legend of Zelda cartoon and synced up vocals from Beavis and Butthead. The result is remarkably good and the small touches like the mirror scene at 0:45 show just how much thought and care was put into something this stupid. It's perfect.

Keep going for the full video. Obviously you need audio otherwise you're just watching a silent episode of The Legend of Zelda cartoon. Also, make sure you keep watching for the postshow.

