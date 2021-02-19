Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up upscaled to 4k and 60fps

February 19, 2021

rickroll-4k.jpg

It was just a matter of time, but somebody upscaled Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up to 4k 60fps to make sure Rickrolling stays relevant and future proof. Now you can be surprised by the smooth stylings of Rick Astley's majestic voice in 4k quality. Although really he only needed to upscale the first three seconds, because who has ever stayed on that page for longer than that?

Keep going for the full 4k Rickroll. Or is it...? It is.

