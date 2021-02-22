Package thief gets stuck in snow bank during "getaway"

This is an incredible video of the most embarrassing package theft in history, where not only did the thief not get the package, he also got stuck in a snow bank during the getaway before being arrested by police. It's also the most Canadian video ever, where the thief is wearing a mask to be socially responsible and the victim even offers to get a shovel to help clear the snow. The only way it could be more Canadian is if the thief was wearing a hockey jersey and the guy filming was sipping some Tim Hortons coffee.

Keep going for the full video. I feel like the embarrassment of the situation might actually be worse than jail time for the guy.

