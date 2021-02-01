Orbiting the Moon in real-time

February 1, 2021

moon-orbit-real-time.jpg

Seán Doran constructed a 4-hour real-time orbit of the Moon using images from the Kaguya Orbiter. It's exactly what it sounds like, which means it's a 4 hour video of the Moon. The most interesting part is probably at 1:24:10 when you can see the Earth rise. The rest is just...moon. A lot of moon. Almost as much as your mom. Get it? Because she's fat. Your mom is fat. And has a big butt. Because she's fat.

Keep going for the full video.

