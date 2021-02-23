NASA released footage of Perseverance Rover's descent and touchdown on Mars

NASA released footage from the Perseverance Rover's cameras during its descent and touchdown on Mars and it's some of the most incredible footage I've ever seen in my life. That might even be an understatement.

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance mission captured thrilling footage of its rover landing in Mars' Jezero Crater on Feb. 18, 2021. The real footage in this video was captured by several cameras that are part of the rover's entry, descent, and landing suite. The views include a camera looking down from the spacecraft's descent stage (a kind of rocket-powered jet pack that helps fly the rover to its landing site), a camera on the rover looking up at the descent stage, a camera on the top of the aeroshell (a capsule protecting the rover) looking up at that parachute, and a camera on the bottom of the rover looking down at the Martian surface. The audio embedded in the video comes from the mission control call-outs during entry, descent, and landing.

The clarity of the video is shocking and awe inspiring. I was expecting the grainy two frames per second stuff we're used to, but did they attach a damn IMAX camera to the rover? My god, I cannot overstate how impressive this footage is. This was filmed on Mars! MARS! There are people walking around today who still insist the Earth is flat and in the meantime smart people sent back crystal clear footage from another planet. Footage so incredible you could say it's *puts on sunglasses* out of this world.

Keep going for the full video. It is a must watch and seriously one of the most impressive videos I've ever seen in my life. Maybe I'm just extra sentimental today but I cannot get over it.

